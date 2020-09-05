Chinese Army abducted 5 Indians From Arunachal Pradesh

Five Indian villagers has been abducted by the Chinese Army from Indian state Arunachal Pradesh. Congress MLA Ninong Ering has made this shocking revelation. Ninong Ering on his micro blogging website has also revealed the name of Indian villagers.

The five people — identified as Tanu Bakar, Prasat Ringling, Ngaru Diri, Dongtu Ebiya, and Toch Singkam — have reportedly been abducted from Sera 7 area under Upper Subansiri district along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

“My bro, Prasad Ringling S/O Tako Ringling and other four youth of Nacho circle had been abducted by People Liberation Army from Sera-7 (Indo-China border). So, kindly request to state Govt . And Army Authority take immediate actions. To bring these boys back to their home. It is an appeal from family members of these boys. (sic)”, Ering wrote on Facebook.

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia https://t.co/8gRdGsQfId pic.twitter.com/KbDMJ3bUi2 — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) September 4, 2020

“Indian government has to intervene. It is our ancestral land and our people have their rightful claim on it. They want to divert attention from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh. These Chinese guys who come on patrolling into the Indian side create nuisance”, the Congress MLA said.