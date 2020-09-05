Madhya Pradesh HC grants bail to rape accuser to marry the victim…

The Indore bench of MP high court granted 2 month bail to rape accuser to marry victim. The woman accused that the man raped her repeatedly. The man agreed to marry the divorcee women. Single bench of Justice S.K. Aswathy granted bail. He was arrested on February 12 under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act from Dewas district.

“The counsel for the appellant has said the prosecutrix (woman) in her statement which was recorded under section 164 of CrPC had said she was having a love affair with the appellant and he made physical relation with her first on February 15, 2017. Thereafter, he started coming to her house regularly and continued to have physical relationship with her. On the insistence of the appellant she divorced her husband and thereafter he refused to marry her,”

The court ordered the accused to deposit a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 to the satisfaction of the trial court. Also the court ordered him to surrender before November 3 to abide aby the bail condition.