Nation Alert- ‘Kill Narendra Modi’ ; NIA accesses letter with 3-word !!!

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency got access of an email with a plan to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be one of the biggest threats to national security in the country.The NIA wrote a letter under the Ministry of Home Affairs citing details of the death threat to PM Modi.The letter dated August 8 announces a grave life threat to the Prime Minister, alerting all security agencies. The NIA has not done any inquiry verification on the matter, the agency further stated.

“The NIA has received certain emails from an email ID threatening some dignitaries/agencies. The contents of the email are self-explanatory and copies of email are enclosed. It is requested to take action as deemed appropriate,” the probe agency wrote in its letter.

The MHA has taken up the matter with the Special Protection Group, which is responsible for the protection of Prime Minister Modi.Meanwhile, the NIA has roped in the Multi-Agency Coordination Centre, which has representatives from R&AW, Intelligence Bureau, Defence Intelligence Agencies, to investigate the matter.The development comes across as yet another instance of acute rise of ‘Hate Modi’ politics and inciting assassins.