Teribble!!!!!Store sealed in Chennai after the large crowd cluster formed without proper masks

Have the people lost sense? When the huge pandemic was trying to engulf the whole world some are not bothered about anything. A garment shop in Royappetta in Chennai was reopened after lockdown the last day. For an opening promotion, they had publicized many offers. A cluster of peoples gathered in front of the shop either not wearing masks or properly wearing and without maintaining social distancing.

Soon the authorities reached the spot, dispersed the crowd and sealed the shop. The police stated that no complaint had been filed against the management of the store but the store has been sealed temporarily.

The Teynampet zonal officer speaking to TNM that:-“We came to know that a crowd had gathered outside the shop and sealed the shop. We will take further necessary action after the owner submits his petition.”