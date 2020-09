The health authorities had announced new containment zones. The Kolkata administration has announced that there is only one containment zone in the Kolkata city.

Kolkata Municipal corporation has declared Umesh Dutta Lane in central Kolkata’s Girish Park as the only containment zone in the Kolkata Municipal corporation.

In July there were 31 containment zones in the city and the number has decreased. The 7 areas which were declared ‘hotspots’ were dropped from the list.