Horrible!!! 19-year old COVID-19 patient sexually abused by ambulance driver…

Pathanamthitta: A 19-year-old COVID-19 patient was sexually abused by an ambulance driver while she was being shifted to a first line treatment centre near Pathanamthitta.

The accused, first dropped the elderly woman at a hospital. He then took the victim, the 19-year-old coronavirus patient, to a deserted location near the Aranmula airport instead of taking her to the Covid-19 centre directly and raped her. After the crime, the accused dropped off the victim at the Covid care centre. The ambulance driver Noufal (29) was taken into custody based on a complaint by the victim’s mother.

He was dismissed from service, the Kanivu 108 Ambulance Services said in a release.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja has expressed shock over the incident and directed the concerned department to dismiss the driver from 108 ambulance service. The girl was admitted to a hospital at Adoor on Saturday after she and her mother tested positive for coronavirus.