State government announced revised rates for Covid treatment in private hospitals

The state government had announced the revised and updated rates for Covid-19 treatment in Private hospitals. The Rajasthan government announced the revised rates. The private hospitals across state must follow these revised rates for treating coronavirus patients.

As per the new rates, on getting admitted to national accredited and non-accredited hospitals, fees charged from the patient will be up to Rs 5,000; up to Rs 7.500 for serious patients and up to Rs 9,000, including ICU charges, for critical patients. These rates include fees such as consultation charges, PPE kit, medicines, tubes, bed, breakfast, lunch, dinner and others.

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accredited hospitals can charge up to Rs 5,500, Rs 8,250 and Rs 9,900 per day for the above three categories of patients while non-NABL accredited hospitals can charge up to Rs 5,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 9,000 per day for the same.

According to the notification, Rs 1,200 for the cost of PPE is included in all three packages. While drugs such as HCQ, Lopinavir/Ritonavir and Doxycyclin have been included in the package, some medicines which are excluded are injections such as Remdesivir, Tociluzumab. The fees also will not cover plasma therapy.

This price was inclusive of charges such as bed charges, meals, consultations charges, PPE kits and monitoring along with investigations such as CBC, urine routine, serum creatinine, chest X-ray, procedures like Ryle tube insertion, urinary tract catheterization and IV cannula.

The charges excluded from this price included investigations like HIV spot, anti HCV, Hbs Ag, LFT, USG, 2D ECHO, ECG, CT scan, MRI, PET scan, medicines, interventional procedures like but not limited to insertion, chemo port insertion, bronchoscopic procedures, biopsies, ascitic/pleural tapping etc along with charges for individual rooms/isolations.