DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHCinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Congress leader apologises for attacking actress Samyuktha Hegde : Watch Video

Sep 7, 2020, 08:57 am IST

Bengaluru :Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who had allegedly attacked actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 at a lake garden in the city tendered an unconditional apology on Sunday.

“I have always opposed moral policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake,” Reddy said in a tweet.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

Back to top button
Close