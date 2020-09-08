“2 lakhs for PUBG” ; 15-yr-old steals ‘2.34 lakh’ from grandfather’s pension money !!!

New Delhi ; A 15-year-old boy spent over 2 lakh from his grandfather’s bank account on the online game PUBG Mobile. A 65-year-old ex government servant reported the incident on September 5 at Timarpur police station.The man stated that he had received a message from the bank alerting him of a deduction of 2,500 from his pension account. He claimed he had not made any withdrawal.

During investigation, the police found a sum of 2.34 lakh was withdrawn from his account over the period of time without his knowledge. The money was the part of his pension fund.“The money was transferred from his account into a Paytm wallet, which was in the name of the complainant’s neighbour. The neighbour disclosed that the said Paytm account was operated by the complainant’s grandson,” said a police officer.The grandson was questioned and he said he spent all the money to buy features for the online game. However, after the game was banned in India, all his investment went in vain.

“The boy had been regularly withdrawing money in small denominations. He used to delete SMS alerts from his grandfather’s phone,” added the officer. No FIR was registered into the matter as the grandfather withdrew the complaint.