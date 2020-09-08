‘Let Prophet Muhammad be shown in a dream’; Madrasa teacher arrested for seducing children and stealing money and gold

Kannur: A madrassa teacher has been arrested for seducing and threatening children and stealing money and gold. Abdul Kareem (50), a madrassa teacher in Ulikkal, Kannur was arrested suspecting that he abused a child.

He cheated children convincing that they had to donate money and gold if they wanted to go to heaven. Defendant threatened the children that their parents would be beheaded if they disclosed that the gold had been taken from the house.The incident came after a complaint was filed about the loss of gold from a child’s house. Defendant told the family that the jinn had infected his daughter’s body. It was believed that the gold would be returned if the evil spirit was cleared.

As the incident spread in the area, information came out that gold had been lost from many houses of other children going to the madrassa. Then more people came to the scene with complaints. The role of the madrassa teacher became clear in the ensuing police investigation.Police also found that he was teaching in a madrassa without adequate qualifications.