Mysterious!!! Python that swallowed a deer dies after being rescued…

Uttar Pradesh: A 10-foot-long python swallowed a deer, however, little did it know that its end would come soon after.

A girl who had gone to collect food spotted the python in a sugarcane field near Malipura village. The girl raised an alarm and villages immediately rushed to the spot. Observing his bloated middle, villagers suspected that the python had swallowed a child. Later, the field was cordoned off.

The villagers then dragged the python for a considerable distance before the forest department team, reached the spot and rescued the python.

The python was released about 3 kilometres away near the banks of the Ganga. It vomited out the deer carcass and then died.