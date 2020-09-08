SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB!!!!

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs conspiracy related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case today. The actress was called up for three consecutive days by the NCB.

Her younger brother Showik Chakraborty and two close friends of Sushant – Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant – and a few others have already been arrested by the NCB in connection with the case.

It has been learnt that Rhea confessed before the NCB that she used to smoke cigarettes filled with marijuana (ganja). She used to smoke drugs-filled cigarette with late star Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea also claimed that Sushant was consuming drugs since 2016. The actress will undergo medical tests including coronavirus examination before the NCB produces her before the court.

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters and others for aid to suicide and criminal conspiracy by prescribing him medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The case was registered after the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claimed they prescribed drugs to him without consultation.