4 killed in roadside bomb attack targeting vice president

At least 4 people were killed and 20 people were injured as a roadside bomb blasted. The bomb attack was targeted at First Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh. But he escaped unharmed.

The bomb targeted Saleh’s convoy and some of his bodyguards were injured. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

“Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed in their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed,” Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh’s office, wrote on Facebook.

Saleh, a former intelligence chief, has survived several assassination attempts, including one on his office last year that killed 20 people.