“A political party is spreading vicious rumours about Durga Puja,’Prove me wrong, I’ll do 100 sit-ups”: Chief Minister

Chief Minister has accused that a political party is spreading rumours about upcoming Durga Puja. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said this.

Mamata Banerjee alleged that vicious rumours were being spread and if it could be proved that West Bengal government has said there will be no Durga Puja this year, she “will do sit-ups in front of people 100 times”. She said this while addressing the Observance of Police Day function through video conference.

“A political party is spreading vicious rumours about Durga Puja, so far we haven`t had any meeting on it. Prove that West Bengal govt has said there will be no Durga Puja, I will do sit-ups in front of people 100 times, the Mamata Banerjee said.

“Some fake IT pages are spreading misinformation on Durga Puja. I am asking the police to find out these people who purposely spread fake news and make them hold their ears and do sit-ups. Only fake news is being spread to destroy communal harmony. Those who have never worshipped Kali and Durga or Hanuman are talking about puja,” she added.

Banerjee spoke about a certain post on social media which said that curfew would be imposed at night from Panchami during Durga Puja owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It means no one would be allowed to go pandal-hopping at night during the five-day celebration.