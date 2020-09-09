Airline company in Gulf country makes important announcement

An airline company based in a Gulf country has announced the date resuming international passenger flight services. Oman Air, has announced that it will resume international passenger flight services from October 1.

Oman Air will operate scheduled flights to 16 destinations in 12 countries in the first phase.

The destinations include London, Istanbul, Frankfurt, Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Dubai, Doha, Cairo, Dar es-Salam, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Lahore and Islamabad, the report said.

Oman has suspended international and domestic flights in March.