BSF arrests 3 Bangladeshi intruders, Indian tout near International border

Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested 3 Bangladeshi intruders and their Indian tout while trying to cross the International border. The 99th Battalion of the BSF has arrested the intruders near the border outpost Ranghat in West Bengal.

The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Tanmay Roy, Bristi Roy, and Bona Biswas, the Indian tout has been identified as Bharti Biswas. Indian documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, and account in SBI bank have been recovered. Among other items that were recovered from them include- 2 mobile phones with two Indian and a Bangladeshi SIM, Indian currency of Rs 1,120 among others, it added further.

The taut as well all Bangladeshi intruders with confiscated goods were later handed over to Baghdah Police Station for further legal action.