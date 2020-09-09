Covid-19 Updates: 416 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE on Wednesday has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 883 coronavirus, along with 416 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Additional 85,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now over 7.7 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE.

Till now 75981 coronavirus cases has been reported in UAE. The total recoveries stood at 67359. Death toll has reached at 393. At present there are 8229 active cases in UAE.