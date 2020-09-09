Covid-19 Updates: 775 new coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

The Health Ministry in Saudi Arabia has updated the coronavirus situation in the country.

Saudi Arabia confirmed the detection of 775 new coronavirus cases along with 720 recoveries and 28 deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours.

The overall infections tally has rised to 323,012. While the total recoveries mounted to 298,966. The death toll climbed to 4,165. The active cases declined to 19,881, including 1,386 critical. The recovery rate has reached at 92.56%.

.Dammam topped the list of cities with 54 new infections reported on Wednesday, followed by Mecca with 51 cases and Jeddah with 45.