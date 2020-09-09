Covid-19 Updates: 89,706 new coronavirus cases in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in the country.

89,706 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 42,80,422 . 1,133 more deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Thus the death toll has reached 72,775. Overall recoveries reached at 33,98,844. There are 8,83,697 under medical treatment.

The recovery rate has reached at 77.77%.The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.69%.