Covid-19 Updates: Recoveries reaches 82,222 in Kuwait

The Health Ministry in Kuwait has update the Covid-19 situation in the country. 838 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours along with 568 recoveries and 4 deaths.

Thus the total infection tally in Kuwait has reached at 92,082. The overall recoveries rised to 82,222 . The death toll has reached at 552. There are 98 patients receiving intensive care treatment.

Kuwait’s total virus tests have reached 657,524 after 4,425 tests have been done over the past 24 hours.