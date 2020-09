The Ministry of Health in Oman has update the Covid-19 situation in the country. The ministry informed that the recovery rate has reached at 94.5%.

349 new cases of coronavirus along with 9 deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. The overall coronavirus infection cases have reached 87,939. The death toll has reached at 751. .The total number of recovered patients in Oman has reached 83,115.There are 167 patients receiving intensive care treatment .