COVID-19 +ve Woman arrested for surfing in Northern Spain….

A woman was arrested from a Spanish beach for breaking the rules and going surfing at a public beach after testing positive for COVID-19. Lifesavers had earlier approached her on a lifeboat and told her to go to the shore, but she had ignored it. The woman, who works as a lifeguard, tried to resist arrest.

She works as a lifeguard and was on sick leave having tested positive for coronavirus, at which point she was supposed to remain in strict quarantine until given the all-clear.

The woman was spotted by her colleagues and reported to the authorities.She was detained in isolation, and areas of the beach were cordoned off as a precaution to limit the possibility of contagion. She was released shortly after she signed a declaration with authorities.