Cow slaughter will be banned in the country

The government may soon ban cow slaughter in the country. Sri Lankan government has decided this.

The ruling party of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided to ban cow slaughter. But the government will allow the import of beef.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa discussed the issue with his SLPP Parliamentary group on Tuesday. Mahinda Rajapaksa has submitted a proposal for this.

Although, Sri Lanka is a Buddhist-majority country, 99% people are meat-eaters. But the majority Hindus and Buddhists do not eat beef.

Two years ago, Tamil-dominated North witnessed protests led by Hindus demanding a complete ban on cow slaughter. It had generated good support even in the Sinhalese Buddhist-dominated Southern Sri Lanka.