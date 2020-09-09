Crazy!!! California sets record with 2 million acres burned so far this year…

More than 2 million acres of land have been burned by wildfires in California as per the records, surpassing the all-time record of 1.9 million set in 2018. Cal Fire and climate scientists predict that the number of acres burned this year will continue to grow with upcoming weather conditions, including continued heat and offshore winds.

The state is experiencing another wave of record-breaking heat this weekend, and offshore winds beginning around this time of year—the Santa Anna winds in the south, and the Diablo winds in the north—are expected to spread fires further towards the coast of California, according to Swain, where most people live. All indications are that this fire season is going to continue to be worse than average.

With the large number of fires burning already, stretching firefighting resources, and the combination of a heat wave and offshore winds will push those fires in places where we don’t want them to go, close to where people live.