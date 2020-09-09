Doesn’t want to tell anyone he’s my son’, Akshay Kumar’s shocking revelation!!! Read more…

Akshay Kumar states that his son Aarav wants to have a life away from the media status, he wants create his own identity.”My son is very different. He just doesn’t want to tell anyone that he’s my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That’s what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to (sic),” the actor explained in an interview.

The actor, who will next be seen in horror comedy “Laxmmi Bomb”, said he has tried to inculcate his father’s values in his son. Akshay took to Twitter last week to share the action-packed trailer of the upcoming Man vs Wild episode and revealed how Bear surprised him with a unique tea. The much-anticipated episode of the adventure show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus app at 8 pm and on September 14 at 8 pm across 12 Discovery channels. Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth have accompanied Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness.