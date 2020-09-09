Dubai Sports Council announces to host Badminton tournament for women…

Dubai: The Women’s Sports Committee of Dubai Sports Council will host a badminton tournament for ladies, which will take place at Dubai Sports World at Dubai World Trade Centre on September 19 and 26.

The tournament will bring down the curtains on the Women’s Shuttle Time Programme that started in August and has helped attract and train a number of ladies in the sport.

The Women’s Shuttle Time Championship will feature expat shuttlers competing in separate categories with draws of 32 in each category. Registration for the tournament is now open through the Dubai Sports Council’s official website and entries will close once the cut-off of 32 players in each category has been achieved.

The aim of this tournament is to give participants of the programme an opportunity to test their skills in a competitive atmosphere and, at the same time, motivate and encourage, and support them as they continue their development programme.