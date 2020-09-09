“Grames of Drones” Zomato & Dunzo to start drone delivery soon….

Zomato and Dunzo are expected to start the trials of their drone deliveries services this month. While Zomato has been allocated Alwar in Rajasthan for the test, Dunzo will be conducting its trials in the cities of Bengaluru.

Both the companies have appointed management consulting firm Alternative Global India as the consulting partner to conduct these trials. Alternative Global is a business advisory firm based out of the UK, India and the US, which focuses on high growth industry vertices like electric vehicles and drones.

AGI has planned out 100 hours of trials for both the companies, although, the focus areas of the two will differ. For Zomato, the focus area will be food and medicine delivery. Meanwhile, Dunzo has set its eyes on food, medicine and package delivery in both B2C and B2B models.

Earlier in June, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had shortlisted 10 groups to conduct “beyond visual line of sight” drone projects for deliveries, surveillance and more. Swiggy will start conducting the trials soon as well.