Harry and Meghan repays $3 million spend on renovating their home at UK….

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have repaid the $3 million that they used to renovate their home in the UK. Settling the debt is regarded as the couple’s final move in their divorce with Britain, though the house on the Windsor estate will remain their official residence when in the country.

The work to the Sussexes’ official residence, Frogmore Cottage, which was carried out in 2019, cost $3 million from the Sovereign Grant, which comes from taxpayers to support the monarchy. The house became the subject of controversy after the couple distanced themselves from public life and declared their intention to become financially independent. They later declared their intention to pay back the renovation cost.

The Sovereign Grant, which pays for salaries of the Queen’s staff, upkeep of palaces and official royal duties, including travel, and the bill for the renovations. Harry and Meghan paid for all the fittings, fixtures and furnishings themselves.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said : “A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex. This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.”