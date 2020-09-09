Indian expat wins 1 million US dollar in Dubai Duty Free raffle

An Indian expat has own 1 million US dollar in Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire raffle. An Indian expat named Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi hailing from Hyderabad , has won the first prize held today at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Ticket no.4829 in Series 338 has won the prize. Laxmi Venkata Tata Rao Grandhi, who works as a software engineer, purchased the ticket online on August 29. Grandhi is the 168th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Alexey Kolomeytsev, a Russian national based in Russia won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White) with ticket number 1058 in Series 1757 which he purchased online.

Shyju George, a 41 year old Indian national based in Sharjah won a BMW RnineT motorbike (Black Silver Aluminum Tank) with ticket number 0838 in Series 420 which he purchased online.

Frank Matthaes, a German national based in Germany won an Aprilia RSV4 RR motorbike (Superpole) with ticket number 0257 in Series 421 which he purchased online.