Indo-China Clash!!! Chinese Soldiers seen armed with Spears, Sticks-Machetes…

Chinese troops clashed with their Indian soldiers at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh on Monday. The Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed that Chinese troops had attempted to close in on their position in eastern Ladakh and then fired shots into the air in an attempt to provoke Indian troops.

Two pictures have emerged showing the Chinese solders armed with stick machetes and with guns slung on their backs. Armed with stick-machetes and guns, they had attempted to make their way forward, in a manner remembering the Galwan Valley clash from earlier this year.

The Chinese troops had used nail studded iron rods during the Galwan clash in the month of June which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers. An unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were also killed, though China did not reveal its casualties in the clash. India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake’s southern bank. It obstructed an attempt by the Chinese army to trespass into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.