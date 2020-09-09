Interesting!!! Indian-Americans top among the wealthiest people in US…

7 Indian-Americans have been highlighted in Forbes’ list of 400 richest people in the US. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, 56, is on top of the list with USD 179 billion wealth.

The Indian-Americans are – Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry, Symphony Technology Group Founder Romesh Wadhwani, Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah, Khosla Ventures’ Vinod Khosla, Sherpalo’s Kavitark Ram Shriram, Airline veteran Rakesh Gangwal and Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri.

Chaudhry is at 85th place on the list with a net worth of USD 6.9 billion. Wadhwani, is ranked 238th on the list and has a net worth of USD 3.4 billion. On the 299th place is Shah with a net worth of USD 2.8 billion. Computer hardware firm Sun Microsystems co-founder Khosla, is ranked 353rd with a net worth of USD 2.4 billion. On the 359th place is Shriram, who has a net worth of USD 2.3 billion. Gangwal is ranked 359th on the list and has a net worth of USD 2.3 billion.

Former Microsoft chief Bill Gates is ranked second on the list with a net worth of USD 111 billion. It is interesting to note that the wealth of the richest people in the US increased despite the devastating impact on the country’s economy due to coronavirus pandemic. US President Donald Trump is at 339th spot on the list with a net worth of USD 2.5 billion.