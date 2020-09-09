Interesting!!! Robot dogs in US Air force!!! Read more…

USA:-The four-legged robot dogs Joined into an airfield in the United States Air Force. These Robotic dogs offering a possible preview into the future of warfare.

It was the largest-ever high-tech experiment of the US military. The electronic canines are just one link in what the US military calls the Advanced Battle Management System. It uses artificial intelligence and rapid data analytics to recognize and counter threats to US military assets in space and possible attacks on the US homeland with missiles or other means.

A core design principle for our legged robots is reduced mechanical complexity when compared to any other legged robots, and even traditional wheeled-tracked.The dogs are called Vision 60 UGVs, or “autonomous unmanned ground vehicles” by their manufacturer.