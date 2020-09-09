Israel, UAE to sign ‘Abraham Accord’ in Washington

The historic peace treaty between UAE and Israel will signed on September 15. The historic peace deal known as ‘ the Abraham Accord’ will be signed in Washington D.C., on September 15. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will represent Israel, the Foreign Affairs Minister and the crown prince’s brother, Abdullah bin Zayed will represent the UAE.

“I am proud to go to Washington next week, at the invitation of President Trump, and to attend the historic White House ceremony to establish the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates!”, tweeted Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

??? ??? ???? ????? ??? ??????????, ?????? ????? ?????, ??????? ???? ???????? ???? ???? ?????? ???? ????? ??? ????? ?????? ?????????! — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) September 8, 2020

Announced on August 13, the accord was the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel since the 1994 peace agreement with Jordan.