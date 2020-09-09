Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai demolished by BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started demolishing the office of national award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranut in Bandra, Mumbai. The BMC has alleged the actress has made many illegal alterations on the premises.

BMC has said that the actress has no permission to do this. But Kangana has denied the allegations by BMC.

“I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy”, Kangana tweeted.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy ? pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

On Monday, the BMC had carried out an inspection at her bungalow in Pali Hill in suburban Bandra. A BMC team visited the bungalow on Tuesday morning around 10 and pasted the notice.