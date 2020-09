A major religious worship centre will remain closed till October 31. The Salasar Balaji Temple in Churu, Rajasthan, will remain closed for devotees till October 31. The annual fair in the temple will not take place this year. The annual fair would take place on the first full moon night in month of October.

The temple management has requested devotees to subscribe to the Salasar Balaji’s social media accounts to listen to its aarti.