A massive fire has broke out at a bag manufacturing unit . The fire broke out in a bag manufacturing factory in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal around 5 am.

No casualities were reported. Stocks of bags and raw materials worth Rs 26 lakh were destroyed in the fire. The unit produces bags for dispatching tea leaves

As per Fire services, the reason for the fire may be short circuit. The officials informed that the exact cause of it will be known after investigation.