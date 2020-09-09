” Profiting off hate”: Facebook engineer quits in protest…

A Facebook software engineer resigned with a scathing letter accusing the social media giant of “profiting off hate” and criticising it for “choosing to be on the wrong side of history.”

In a letter to quit, Ashok Chandwaney mentioned some of Facebook’s recent actions that led him to quit. Specifically, Chandwaney called out Facebook’s failure to remove a militia group’s event inflicting violence against protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as well as not to remove a post by President Donald Trump that said, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”.

Several Facebook employees have left the company in recent months after rising similar concerns — at least three left in the span of one week after CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees the company would not remove Trump’s “shooting” post.

But in the resignation letter, Chandwaney said Facebook’s recent moves appeared more motivated by PR than a willingness to change. Chandwaney added that they have become disillusioned with Facebook’s stated mission to “build social value.” Facebook has taken steps in recent months geared towards cracking down on hate speech and content that glorifies violence — the company recently implemented a ban on militia groups and commissioned a civil rights audit of its platform.