Royal Enfield sets its 1st overseas plant in Argentina….

Royal Enfield announced that it will commence local assembly of its motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa. Royal Enfield already partnered with Grupo Simpa back in 2018 which is the local distributor in the country for RE.

This is going to be the first time in RE’s history that its bikes will be assembled and produced outside the firm’s main manufacturing sites in Chennai, India. Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina attended the event for the local assembly.

Royal Enfield entered the Argentinian bike market back in March 2018. It came up with its first store in Vicente Lopez, Buenos Aires. Since then, RE has expanded its customer touch points to five stores in Argentina which is among the biggest mid-capacity bike markets in Latin America. The retro bike maker has 31 exclusive stores and 40 other retail touch points in all of Latin American countries.

RE’s Argentinien assembly unit will be based at Grupo Simpa’s facility situated in Campana, Buenos Aires. This plant will be assembling three models – Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.