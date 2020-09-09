‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country to reduce number of expat workers

Another Gulf country has decided to reduce the number of expat workers. Oman has decided to reduce the number of expat workers working in banks and finance companies.

As per the decision of the Oman government, the sub-contracting of expatriate employees in banks, finance companies and money exchange companies will be discontinued. This was announced by Nasr bin Amer Al Hosni, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Labour in a meeting with HR officials of finance companies.

As per the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information, the number of expatriate workers in Oman have fallen by 11.7% on a year on year record for the period ending July 2020. Expatriate workforce fell by 11.4% in the Financial and Insurance activities alone for the aforementioned period.