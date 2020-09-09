shocking!!! A 13 year old boy with autism was shot death by a cop!!!!!

USA :- A 13-year-old boy with autism was shot several times by police officers who responded to his home in Salt Lake City after his mother called for help.The boy was hospitalized in a Utah hospital, after suffering injuries to his shoulder, both ankles, his intestines and his bladder.

Golda Barton, the boy’s mother called 911 because her son, who has Asperger’s syndrome, was having an episode caused by “bad separation anxiety” as his mother went to work for the first time in more than a year. The police entered the home. They’re supposed to come out and be able to de-escalate a situation using the most minimal force possible.”

Across the US, killings of unarmed civilians by police, especially Americans of color, have raised alarm among community groups and stoked ongoing protests. Many say law enforcement responses to public health crises often put the mentally ill at risk.