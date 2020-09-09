Shocking!!! Brutality came to light; 90 year old woman was raped mercilessly !!!!

New Delhi: A 90-year-old woman was brutally raped and assaulted by a 33-year-old man at Chhawla village in South West Delhi. the for The Women informed Delhi Commission about the extreme brutality. This incident has raised a question on humanity in India came to light from the national capital’s Najafgarh on Tuesday was allegedly raped and thrashed.

At around 5 pm in the evening, the elderly woman was waiting for her milkman outside her home. Meanwhile, a stranger approached the woman and told her that he would take her to the milkman.The man took the 90-year-old woman to Rewla Khanpur farm where he allegedly raped her. When the woman resisted the accused, he allegedly assaulted her.

The locals passing by the area heard her cries for help and rescued her. They also nabbed the rapist and informed the police. The 90-year-old woman’s medical examination report revealed that she has sustained multiple injuries, especially in her private parts.