Shocking!!! Noted Indian artist committed suicide in Muscat….

Dubai: Indian expat artist Unni Krishnan committed suicide in his apartment in Muscat.

The 50-year-old graphic designer and signboard artist was found hanging in his house. He was already dead when the police arrived at the scene.

The crime investigation team and the Royal Police arrived at the scene where they found Krishnan already dead and transferred his body to the police hospital.

The incident was reported by one of his friends, who became suspicious after he didn’t answer his repeated calls. Krishnan, a skilled graphic designer and signboard artist, is a well-known member of the Indian cultural community. His death came as a shock for the Indian community in Oman.