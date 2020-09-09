Shocking!!! Telugu actress commits suicide in Hyderabad….

Hyderabad: Telugu actress Sravani Kondapalli was found hanging in her flat in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad. She was 26 years old. Sravani was a native of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Sravani worked in several television serials in Telugu in her eight-year-long career. Her family has accused foul play in her death. As per reports, she was close friends with Devraj with whom she got acquainted on TikTok. Sravani’s brother said that Devraj has been pressurising her for money. Sravani’s brother said, “My sister told me that she is under pressure as he was blackmailing her. She said that she has a shooting to attend, but she soon took this extreme decision.”

Manasu Mamata and Mounaragam are two of the famous Telugu serials she was a part of. Sravani’s co-star Priyanka M Jain took to Instagram to share a photo with her and paid her condolences. She wrote, “This wasn’t the way to go. My heart cries as I write this. Never thought that I would post it like this. Rest in peace love. I just so wish you come and hug me the way you used to. Gonna miss you forever.”