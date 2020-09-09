State recorded the lowest literacy rate for women: NSO report

National Statistical Office (NSO) has published the latest literacy report. The report on ‘Household Social Consumption: Education in India as part of 75th round of National Sample Survey – from July 2017 to June 2018’ provides for state-wise detail of literacy rate among the persons aged seven years and above.

As per the report, India’s seventh most populated state , Rajasthan has recorded the lowest literacy rate of 57.6% for women. The state’s overall literacy rate is 69.7%. It is the second worst in the country.

In Rajasthan, the gap was even wider as male literacy rate stood at 80.8% compared to 57.6% of females. The report finds that 43.7% of women in the age group of five and above have ever had any formal education.