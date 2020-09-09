“Telescope Man”; Father of Indian Radio Astronomy passes Away!!!

Pune:- Govind Swarup, the man radio astronomy in India was died on Monday in Pune following a brief illness. He was 91. Swarup is credited with conceptualising and leading the team that set up the Ooty Radio Telescope (ORT) and Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope (GMRT).Regarded as the “Father of Indian Radio Astronomy”, Swarup was the founder-director of TIFR – National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) in Pune.

The principal scientific advisor to the government of India, K Vijay Raghavan announced this news through his Twitter account, “…the world of astronomy has lost a great scientist, institution-, and telescope- builder. Ever-smiling, not one to take a no for anything he wanted to be done, he took on many impossible tasks, inspired colleagues to accomplish them.”

Swarup received many award in his lifetime, the Herschel Medal of the Royal Astronomical Society, Padma Shri, the URSI Dellinger Medal, and the Grote Reber Medal of Australia.