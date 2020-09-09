The world has to prepare for another pandemic says WHO!!…

GENEVA- The WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world must better be prepared for the next pandemic, as he warned countries to invest more in public health.

Tedros said, “This will not be the last pandemic. History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time.”

More than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 888,326 have died. India is now the second-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world. The country has reported 42,80,422 lakh cases and 72,775 deaths so far.

The WHO review committee established to assess the performance of its International Health Regulations during the global coronavirus pandemic has began its work.