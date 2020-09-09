Unable to afford a smartphone, 20-year old commits suicide in WB…

West Bengal: 20-year-old college student died by suicide in West Bengal, upset over not being able to afford a smartphone to attend online classes.

Jayanti Bauli, a BA first-year student of Mal College, hung herself in her house Monday night, the officer-in-charge said. Her father Aviram Bauli works as a daily wager and somehow manages to make both ends meet and also pay the tuition fees of her daughter.

“My daughter was wanting a smartphone for some time for the online classes. She was upset that I couldn’t get it for her. But had I known that she would do something like this, I would have borrowed money from somewhere and bought her a phone,” said Aviram as he broke down.