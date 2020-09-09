Us Defence spacecraft holds an Indian female astronaut’s name.Know more!!!

Washington:-The next CYGNUS spacecraft of Northrop Grumman was named after the former astronaut Kalpana Chawla. Northrop Grumman is proud to name the NG-14 Cygnus spacecraft after former astronaut Kalpana Chawla. It is the company’s tradition to name each Cygnus after an individual who has played a pivotal role in human spaceflight. Chawla was selected for the flory of her prominent place in history as the first woman of Indian descent to go to space.

Kalpana Chawla was the first woman of Indian descent to go into space. She was also the first Indian female astronaut who wald in space. Her contributions to human spaceflight have had a lasting impact. She first flew on Space Shuttle Columbia in 1997 as a mission specialist and primary robotic arm operator.

Chawla was selected for her second flight in 2001. She becomes part of the crew of STS-107. The flight was dedicated to science and research, with approximately 80 experiments completed. Chawla and her six crew members died in the Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003. Chawla was posthumously awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor. She is recognized as a national hero in India.