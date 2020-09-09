Veteran Bollywood actress suffers brain stroke, admitted in ICU

National Award-winning Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri has been admitted in a hospital after she suffered a brain stroke. The veteran actress is currently in the ICU. Her health condition is “critical but stable

Surekha Sikri, received a National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the 2018 film ‘Badhaai Ho’, collected her award in a wheel chair and was honoured with a standing ovation at the award ceremony held in New Delhi, last year.

Surekha Sikri has also starred in several TV shows. She is best-known for her performances in ‘Tamas’, ‘Mammo’, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa, Badhaai Ho and the popular TV show Balika Vadhu. She was last seen in Netflix’s Ghost Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar.