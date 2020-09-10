57-year old security guard set himself on fire…

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old man sets himself on fire near the Telangana Assembly. The man, who works as a security guard set himself ablaze trying to attempt suicide. He was rescued by the cops standing nearby and was immediately taken to the Osmania General Hospital in the city for treatment.

The reasons behind his actions are not known yet but reports suggest that his suicide attempt was not related to his job. In the footage shown on several local news channels, the man can be heard shouting Jai Telangana. He can also be heard shouting ‘KCR’ – the name of Telangana’s Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

As per reports, the 57-year-old has come with a bottle containing petrol. He poured the fuel on his body before setting himself on fire. The man has reportedly suffered 25% burn on the upper part of his body and is undergoing treatment at the Osmani Hospital. The man identified as N Nagulu of Kadtal in Mahabubnagar. He works as a security guard and had a fight with his wife at his home two days ago. He was since not seen in the village.